General Motors (GM) Logs Strong Growth in US Sales in 2023
In 2023, General Motors (GM - Free Report) sold 2.6 million vehicles in the United States, representing an uptick of 14% year over year. The automaker led the industry in total sales and was a top seller of trucks, full-size pickups, full-size sport utility vehicles (“SUVs”), affordable SUVs and fleet vehicles.
GM’s total market share grew 0.3 percentage points to 16.3%. Per Marissa West, senior vice president and president of GM North America, maintaining strong pricing and low incentives helped the automaker grow its market share in 2023.
Starting in early 2020, the auto industry suffered a major setback due to the Covid-19 pandemic that lasted for a few years. Last year, an improvement in the supply chain and a rise in incentives boosted demand. General Motors’ deliveries almost restored to its pre-pandemic level in 2023. The automaker sold 2.9 million vehicles in the United States in 2019.
It registered sales growth across all its brands in 2023. Year-over-year sales of GMC, Chevrolet, Cadillac and Buick rose 9%, 13%, 9% and 61%, respectively. The automaker sold 75,883 electric vehicles (“EVs”) in 2023, up 93% year over year.
In 2024, the automaker aims to ramp up the production of Cadillac LYRIQ, Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC HUMMER EV and Chevrolet Blazer EV.
It will launch new EVs in 2024 that include Chevrolet Equinox EV, Cadillac Escalade IQ, Cadillac CELESTIQ and Cadillac OPTIQ. It will also launch new and redesigned internal combustion engine models of the GMC Acadia, Chevrolet Equinox, Buick Envision, Chevrolet Traverse, Cadillac CT5, GMC Yukon, Chevrolet Tahoe and Chevrolet Suburban.
In 2023, sales of Toyota, Hyundai and Nissan in the United States rose 6.6%,11% and 23%, respectively, year over year, whereas global sales of Tesla increased 38%.
