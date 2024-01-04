Back to top

3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Fidelity Select Insurance (FSPCX - Free Report) . FSPCX is a Sector - Finance mutual fund option, which provide investors with a diversified and stabilized investment approach focused on the financial space, which is a notoriously large, complex, and heavily-regulated industry. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.8%, management fee of 0.53%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 13.61%.

MM Select Equity Asset I (MSEJX - Free Report) : 0.28% expense ratio and 0.18% management fee. MSEJX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. With yearly returns of 13.58% over the last five years, MSEJX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

JPMorgan Large Cap Growth I (SEEGX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. SEEGX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. SEEGX has an expense ratio of 0.68%, management fee of 0.45%, and annual returns of 17.75% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.


