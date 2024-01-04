See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Fidelity Select Insurance (FSPCX) - free report >>
JPMORGAN LARGE CAP GR FUND (SEEGX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Fidelity Select Insurance (FSPCX) - free report >>
JPMORGAN LARGE CAP GR FUND (SEEGX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Fidelity Select Insurance (FSPCX - Free Report) . FSPCX is a Sector - Finance mutual fund option, which provide investors with a diversified and stabilized investment approach focused on the financial space, which is a notoriously large, complex, and heavily-regulated industry. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.8%, management fee of 0.53%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 13.61%.
MM Select Equity Asset I (MSEJX - Free Report) : 0.28% expense ratio and 0.18% management fee. MSEJX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. With yearly returns of 13.58% over the last five years, MSEJX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
JPMorgan Large Cap Growth I (SEEGX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. SEEGX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. SEEGX has an expense ratio of 0.68%, management fee of 0.45%, and annual returns of 17.75% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.