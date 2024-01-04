These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.
Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.
Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.
The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.
In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.
Should You Consider BILL Holdings?
The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications.
BILL Holdings earns a #3 (Hold) 28 days from its next quarterly earnings release on February 1, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.42 a share.
By taking the percentage difference between the $0.42 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.41 Zacks Consensus Estimate, BILL Holdings has an Earnings ESP of +2.47%. Investors should also know that BILL is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs.
Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
BILL is part of a big group of Computer and Technology stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Veeva Systems as well.
Veeva Systems ( as well. VEEV Quick Quote VEEV - Free Report)
Veeva Systems, which is readying to report earnings on March 6, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $1.30 a share, and VEEV is 62 days out from its next earnings report.
For Veeva Systems, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 is +0.56%.
BILL and VEEV's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.
Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported
Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading.
Check it out here >>
These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar
