Lindsay (LNN) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended November 2023, Lindsay (LNN - Free Report) reported revenue of $161.36 million, down 8.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.36, compared to $1.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $162.63 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.26, the EPS surprise was +7.94%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lindsay performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating revenues- Irrigation Segment- International: $50.79 million versus $64 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.5% change.
  • Operating revenues- Irrigation Segment- North America: $89.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $75.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%.
  • Operating revenues- Infrastructure Segment: $21.19 million compared to the $21.36 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12% year over year.
  • Operating revenues- Irrigation Segment: $140.17 million compared to the $141.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.8% year over year.
  • Operating income- Irrigation Segment: $25.31 million compared to the $24.62 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating income- Corporate: -$7.85 million versus -$6.86 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating income- Infrastructure Segment: $3.62 million versus $2.81 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Lindsay have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

