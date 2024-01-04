Back to top

Compared to Estimates, RPM International (RPM) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended November 2023, RPM International (RPM - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.79 billion, up 0% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.22, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83 billion, representing a surprise of -2.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.81%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.23.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how RPM International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Construction Products Group/ CPG: $661.75 million compared to the $654.40 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Specialty Products Group/ SPG: $176.98 million compared to the $188.95 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.6% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Consumer Segment: $578.69 million versus $619.70 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.2% change.
  • Net Sales- Performance Coatings Group/ PCG: $374.86 million versus $366.57 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.9% change.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Consumer Segment: $96.40 million versus $101.12 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Specialty Products Group/ SPG: $16.92 million versus $21.73 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Performance Coatings Group/ PCG: $60.87 million compared to the $57.18 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Construction Products Group/ CPG: $99.61 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $93.56 million.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Corporate/Other: -$36.91 million compared to the -$35.04 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of RPM International have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

