Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Q2 Earnings
The upcoming report from Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.05 per share, indicating an increase of 16.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $194.09 million, representing an increase of 34.7% year over year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Tilray Brands, Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Cannabis business' will reach $67.42 million. The estimate points to a change of +35.1% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Wellness business' should come in at $13.30 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Beverage alcohol business' reaching $50.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +137.4%.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Distribution business' stands at $66.44 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. have demonstrated returns of +25% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), TLRY is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.