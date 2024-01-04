We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Algoma Steel (ASTL) Provides Guidance for Fiscal Q3 Results
Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL - Free Report) has released guidance for its fiscal third quarter ending Dec 31, 2023. The leading Canadian producer of hot and cold rolled steel sheet and plate products anticipates total steel shipments of approximately 515,000 tons for the quarter. Additionally, the adjusted EBITDA is expected to fall within the range of C$(10) million to breakeven.
Algoma provided insights into the fiscal third quarter, noting that operations were in line with expectations. It placed a significant focus on seasonal maintenance, including the completion of the annual basic oxygen furnace relining and other servicing activities across the steelworks. Algoma attributed the impact on the quarter's results to soft demand and pricing in the previous quarter, influenced by a UAW strike and order book lag.
The company also highlighted the ongoing progress of Algoma's Electric Arc Furnace project, noting that it was on schedule and within budget. As of the quarter-end, roughly 86% of the project's total expected cost had been committed and priced based on the unchanged midpoint of the project budget.
Algoma Steel Group Inc. Price and Consensus
Algoma Steel Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Algoma Steel Group Inc. Quote
Algoma also noted that the steel pricing began recovering in October in anticipation of a strike settlement. Post the strike, pricing has continued to improve, currently reaching near 12-month highs. Algoma expressed optimism about the strength in pricing, combined with solid market fundamentals, driving a significant improvement in realized pricing and overall fiscal results starting with the fiscal fourth quarter.
Algoma Steel’s shares have gained 59.7% in a year compared with the industry’s 30.4% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
