We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest market close, Builders FirstSource (BLDR - Free Report) reached $157.29, with a -1.27% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.56%.
Coming into today, shares of the construction supply company had gained 9.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.56%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Builders FirstSource in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.71, reflecting a 15.58% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.95 billion, reflecting a 9.45% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.41% upward. Builders FirstSource is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Builders FirstSource has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.42 right now. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.42.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, placing it within the bottom 16% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.