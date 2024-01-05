We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY - Free Report) standing at $6.05, reflecting a +1.17% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.56%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 5.23% in the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 2.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.56%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Joby Aviation, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Joby Aviation, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.17 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 21.43%.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Joby Aviation, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Joby Aviation, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.