Moderna (MRNA) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
The most recent trading session ended with Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) standing at $108.66, reflecting a +0.07% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.56%.
The biotechnology company's stock has climbed by 34.72% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's gain of 5.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.56%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Moderna in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$1.34, reflecting a 137.12% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.35 billion, reflecting a 53.76% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Moderna. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.15% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Moderna is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
