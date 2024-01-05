We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Levi Strauss (LEVI) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
Levi Strauss (LEVI - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $15.60, demonstrating a +0.06% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.34% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.56%.
The jeans maker's stock has climbed by 2.7% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.02% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.56%.
The upcoming earnings release of Levi Strauss will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.43, indicating a 26.47% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.66 billion, indicating a 4.6% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Levi Strauss currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Levi Strauss's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.9. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.93.
It is also worth noting that LEVI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LEVI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.47 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.