Siemens AG (SIEGY) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know
Siemens AG (SIEGY - Free Report) closed at $88.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.56%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 2.56% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.44% and mirroring the S&P 500.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Siemens AG in its forthcoming earnings report.
SIEGY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.34 per share and revenue of $85.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.95% and +1.78%, respectively.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Siemens AG. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Siemens AG is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Siemens AG is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.57. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.63.
We can additionally observe that SIEGY currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.03. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Industrial Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.12.
The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
