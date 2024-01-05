We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
In the latest trading session, Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO - Free Report) closed at $537.36, marking a +1.61% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.56%.
The maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies's stock has climbed by 7.09% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's gain of 5.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.56%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Thermo Fisher Scientific in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 31, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $5.64, showcasing a 4.44% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $10.74 billion, indicating a 6.24% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher within the past month. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Thermo Fisher Scientific is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.28. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 25.32 for its industry.
We can additionally observe that TMO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.17. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.35 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.