We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Sterling Infrastructure (STRL - Free Report) closed at $78.25, marking a -1.89% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.34%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.56%.
Heading into today, shares of the civil construction company had gained 19.29% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 6.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.56% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sterling Infrastructure in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.02, up 54.55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $531.4 million, up 18.45% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Sterling Infrastructure boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Sterling Infrastructure is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.84. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.84.
It's also important to note that STRL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.84. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Engineering - R and D Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.08 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 60, this industry ranks in the top 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.