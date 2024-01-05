We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
In the latest trading session, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH - Free Report) closed at $17.65, marking a +1.91% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.34% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.56%.
Shares of the cruise operator witnessed a loss of 4.73% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 2.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.56%.
The upcoming earnings release of Norwegian Cruise Line will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line to post earnings of -$0.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 93.27%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.99 billion, reflecting a 30.95% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.31% higher. Currently, Norwegian Cruise Line is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Norwegian Cruise Line is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.78. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.16.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.