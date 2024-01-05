We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Insiders Are Buying These 3 Stocks
Market participants closely follow insider activity, as the transactions can reflect current sentiment surrounding the trajectory of the business. Of course, investors also typically get a confidence boost upon seeing an insider swoop in for a buy.
Insiders are defined as a company's officers, directors, or someone controlling at least 10% of a company's equity securities. To little surprise, many strict rules apply to insiders. And they typically have a holding horizon longer than most, a critical aspect to be aware of.
As of late, the insiders of several companies, including FedEx (FDX - Free Report) , Dollar Tree (DLTR - Free Report) , and Nucor (NUE - Free Report) , have acquired shares. Let’s take a closer look.
FedEx
FedEx provides an extensive portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently, and managed collaboratively.
A director recently made a splash, acquiring 200 shares at a total transaction value of roughly $50k.
Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree is an operator of discount variety stores, offering a wide range of quality everyday general merchandise in many categories.
A director recently made a massive purchase of roughly 740k shares at a total transaction value of nearly $100 million.
Nucor
Nucor is a leading producer of structural steel, steel bars, steel joists, steel decks, and cold-finished bars in the United States.
An insider of Nucor scooped up 1000 shares in late December, with the total transaction totaling approximately $175k.
Bottom Line
It’s easy to understand why investors closely follow insider activity, as it can provide a snapshot of current sentiment surrounding a company's future.
An insider buy is undoubtedly a positive, whereas a sell could carry negative undertones in certain situations.
And for those seeking stocks insiders are diving into, all three above FedEx (FDX - Free Report) , Dollar Tree (DLTR - Free Report) , and Nucor (NUE - Free Report) – fit the criteria nicely.