Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 5th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (ALEX - Free Report) is a Hawai’i-based exclusive publicly-traded real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8% downward over the last 60 days.

Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD - Free Report) is an independent exploration and production company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (FIHL - Free Report) is an insurance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (ALEX) - free report >>

Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) - free report >>

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (FIHL) - free report >>

Published in

reit