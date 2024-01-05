Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jan 5, 2024

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s ((WBA - Free Report) ) shares plummeted 5.1% after the company decided to reduce its quarterly dividend by 48%.  
  • Shares of Lindsay Corp. ((LNN - Free Report) ) jumped 6.9% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.36, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26.
  • Mobileye Global Inc.’s ((MBLY - Free Report) ) shares plunged 24.6% after the company projected 50% decline in revenues for full year 2024.
  • Shares of RPM International Inc. ((RPM - Free Report) ) tumbled 3% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.22, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23.

