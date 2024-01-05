We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Valaris (VAL) Secures $519M Contract Extension in Brazil
Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Currently, VAL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the energy sector might take a look at some better-ranked stocks like Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) and The Williams Companies (WMB - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Sunoco LP is one of the largest independent distributors of motor fuels to customers across the United States.
SUN is currently valued at $5.72 billion. The company pays a dividend of $3.37 per share, or 5.92%, on an annual basis.
The Williams Companies Inc. is a leading energy infrastructure provider in North America. The company also ranks among the largest domestic transporters of natural gas by volume.
WMB is currently valued at $43.21 billion. The company pays investors $1.79 per share, or 5.04%, on an annual basis. The company has increased its dividend payment five times over the last five years.