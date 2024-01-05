See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
JetBlue (JBLU) Begins Tallahassee-Fort Lauderdale Route
JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU - Free Report) has commenced the new year with a new service between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Tallahassee International Airport (TLH). JetBlue’s new intrastate service will operate daily on this route.
The flight was the first of a year-round connection between the two Floridian cities set to be operated by the carrier using its fleet of Airbus A320s. With the beginning of the Tallahassee service, JetBlue will now serve over 40 destinations from Fort Lauderdale.
Per the head of government affairs, associate general counsel, JetBlue, Robert Land, “We are thrilled to introduce much needed competition and relief to a route that has suffered from high fares for decades. This new route further demonstrates our commitment to the Sunshine state and to providing low fares, great service and connectivity to customers in Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee and beyond.”
Customers can avail the services for one-way fares as low as $49. However, the offer is valid for a limited period. Tickets are available online only on jetblue.com. These lucrative steps are expected to attract more traffic and boost the top line. JBLU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Stocks to Consider
Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider better-ranked stocks like Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY - Free Report) and SkyWest (SKYW - Free Report) , each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
RYAAY is benefiting from the buoyant air-traffic scenario post the pandemic. Traffic grew 11% to 105.4 million during the first half of fiscal 2024.
On the back of robust traffic scenario, RYAAY’s profit after tax was €2.18 billion during the first half of fiscal 2024, up 59% year over year. Ryanair expects fiscal 2024 traffic to be 183.5 million.
SKYW's fleet modernization efforts are commendable. Initiatives to reward its shareholders also bode well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings has increased 3.5% in the past 60 days.