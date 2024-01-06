We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) closed at $135.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.69% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.07%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.1%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.75%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Airbnb, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.69, marking a 43.75% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.15 billion, showing a 13.26% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% lower. At present, Airbnb, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Airbnb, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 30.67. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.55.
We can also see that ABNB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.58. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Content industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.85.
The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.