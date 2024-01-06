We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $62.74, indicating a -1.12% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.
The specialty pharmaceutical company's stock has climbed by 11.14% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's gain of 6.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.75%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.87, signifying a 19.18% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $174.9 million, up 29.54% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.82. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.45.
Investors should also note that AMPH has a PEG ratio of 0.74 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Generic Drugs industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.06 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow AMPH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.