Kraft Heinz (KHC) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
Kraft Heinz (KHC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $37.94, moving +0.42% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the the processed food company with dual headquarters in Pittsburgh and Chicago had gained 3.51% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.75% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Kraft Heinz in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.77, reflecting a 9.41% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $6.97 billion, reflecting a 5.57% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.17% upward. Kraft Heinz is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Kraft Heinz is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.54. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.16.
One should further note that KHC currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.62. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.34 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.