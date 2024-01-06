We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH - Free Report) closed at $17.80 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.85% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had lost 5.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.75% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Norwegian Cruise Line in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.07, reflecting a 93.27% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.99 billion, indicating a 30.95% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.31% higher. Norwegian Cruise Line presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Norwegian Cruise Line is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.07. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.41.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.