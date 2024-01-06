We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
In the latest trading session, Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND - Free Report) closed at $70.83, marking a +0.67% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.07%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.1%.
The drugmaker's shares have seen an increase of 14.59% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's gain of 6.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.75%.
The upcoming earnings release of Ligand Pharmaceuticals will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.58, reflecting a 57.35% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $24.54 million, showing a 51.29% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.16% lower. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, Ligand Pharmaceuticals is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.92. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.55.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
