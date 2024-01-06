Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Read MoreHide Full Article

The latest trading session saw Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY - Free Report) ending at $38.35, denoting a +0.89% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.18% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.07%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.1%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 3.94% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.75%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Infineon Technologies AG in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Infineon Technologies AG to post earnings of $0.51 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 21.54%.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.51 per share and revenue of $18.51 billion, which would represent changes of -11.31% and +6.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Infineon Technologies AG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.2% decrease. As of now, Infineon Technologies AG holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Infineon Technologies AG is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.16. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.25.

We can also see that IFNNY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.79. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Electronics - Semiconductors stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.85 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, positioning it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers popular-stocks stocks-moving-today trending-companies trending-stocks trending-tickers