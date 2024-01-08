Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 8th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Air Industries Group (AIRI - Free Report) is an aerospace and defense company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 90.9% downward over the last 60 days.

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE - Free Report) is a commercial real estate services and investment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG - Free Report) is the financial holding company for Capital City Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.1% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) - free report >>

Air Industries Group (AIRI) - free report >>

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) - free report >>

Published in

reit