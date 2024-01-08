See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Fidelity Adv Technology I (FATIX) - free report >>
William Blair Large Cap Growth N (LCGNX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Fidelity Adv Technology I (FATIX) - free report >>
William Blair Large Cap Growth N (LCGNX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Fidelity Advisor Technology I (FATIX - Free Report) : 0.71% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. FATIX is part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category that invests in technology and lets investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach. FATIX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 22.79%.
JPMorgan Disciplined Equity I (JDESX - Free Report) : 0.35% expense ratio and 0.25% management fee. JDESX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 13.54% over the last five years, JDESX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
William Blair Large Cap Growth N (LCGNX - Free Report) : 0.9% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. LCGNX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With a five-year annual return of 14.57%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.