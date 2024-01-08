Leidos (LDOS) Deploys Flight Service Voice Communications System

Leidos Holdings Inc. ( LDOS Quick Quote LDOS - Free Report) recently deployed a new Flight Service Voice Communications System (FSVCS) using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology. This puts LDOS a step ahead in the flight safety market space. The system, developed with the help of Rohde & Schwarz USA, delivers the first ED-137C-compliant system into the U.S. National Airspace. Significance of FSVCS
The FSVCS, awarded to Leidos in 2019, is a fully networked voice enterprise solution, tailor-made for the Future Flight Services Program contract.
The system comes with capabilities to monitor radio frequencies from a single position and increased flexibility for service optimization. The design is such that it reduces dependency on traditional point-to-point communications and increases voice availability with the general aviation community. The advanced technology in this FSVCS benefits pilots and enhances flight safety in the United States. In October 2023, FSVCS achieved operational capability with the integration of VoIP communication with Air to Ground Media Gateways at six Air Route Traffic Control Centers across the United States. Leidos’ Prospects in the Digital Aviation Market
In recent times, the aviation industry has been going through rapid digital transformation. With the rising use of Artificial Intelligence, the aviation industry is working significantly toward increasing flight performance and safety. As air travel is increasing manifold across the globe, along with the boom of digitization, the demand trend can be expected to stay high in the digital aviation market. Evidently, per a report from Fortune Business Insights, the global digital aviation market is expected to reach $65.11 billion by 2029.
Such abounding prospects in the digital aviation market business should boost the growth of Leidos. On Dec 7, 2023, Leidos deployed its SkyLine-X Air Traffic Management system in collaboration with Airways New Zealand. This, along with the latest deployment, reflects LDOS’ efforts to strengthen its footprint in the digital aviation marketplace. Peer Moves
Some other prominent players with expanding operations in the digital aviation market are
RTX Corp., Boeing Co. and Airbus SE. RTX Corporation's business unit, Collins Aerospace, has been a leading provider of aerospace systems and services. It focuses on ensuring maximum operational efficiency for the aviation industry. In November 2023, Collins expanded its services for airport operator AIRPLAN S.A.S., which uses the company's ARINC AirPlan airport management solution for six airports in Colombia's northern central region. RTX's long-term (three-to-five-years) earnings growth is pegged at 9.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 sales indicates an improvement of 10.5% from that reported in 2022. Boeing Global Services segment offers the aviation market enhanced speed, flexibility, reliability and predictability. It witnessed a 9% increase in revenues during third-quarter 2023. The company's portfolio of data-driven solutions and expert consulting services includes developer tools, flight data analytics, navigation solutions etc. BA's long-term earnings growth is pegged at 4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 sales indicates an improvement of 15.4% from that reported in 2022. Airbus, through its subsidiary Airbus UpNext, has been implementing digital capabilities to ensure efficient maintenance and address the operational challenges of aircraft. With Unmanned Traffic Management, the company is building a safe airspace for the future. Auto'Mate, which uses disruptive technology for fully autonomous in-flight refueling, is being developed. EADSY's long-term earnings growth is pegged at 12.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 sales indicates an improvement of 12.9% from that reported in 2022. Price Performance
In the past year, shares of LDOS have rallied 8.4% against the industry's 7.3% decline.
Zacks Rank
Leidos currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
