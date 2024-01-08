Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Helen of Troy (HELE) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended November 2023, Helen of Troy (HELE - Free Report) reported revenue of $549.61 million, down 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.79, compared to $2.75 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $542.68 million, representing a surprise of +1.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.76.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Helen of Troy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Beauty & Wellness: $313.67 million compared to the $307.21 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net sales- Home & Outdoor: $235.95 million compared to the $235.45 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)- Beauty & Wellness: $50.05 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $44.97 million.
  • Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)- Home & Outdoor: $39.76 million compared to the $46.12 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Helen of Troy have returned +5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

