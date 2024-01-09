We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Stellantis (STLA) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
The latest trading session saw Stellantis (STLA - Free Report) ending at $22.75, denoting a +1.34% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.58%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.2%.
The automaker's stock has dropped by 0.66% in the past month, falling short of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 0.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.9%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Stellantis in its upcoming earnings disclosure.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.74 per share and revenue of $199.84 billion, indicating changes of +2.5% and +5.6%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Stellantis. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.23% higher. Currently, Stellantis is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Stellantis's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.91. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 6.81.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.