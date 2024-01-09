We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Wingstop (WING) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
In the latest trading session, Wingstop (WING - Free Report) closed at $248.39, marking a +1.29% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.2%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the restaurant chain had lost 0.79% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.9% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Wingstop in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Wingstop to post earnings of $0.56 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.67%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $118.52 million, reflecting a 13.02% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Wingstop. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.57% higher. Wingstop is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Wingstop is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 86.23. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.81.
We can additionally observe that WING currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.95. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Restaurants industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.7.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 93, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.