Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
In the latest market close, Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD - Free Report) reached $14.82, with a +0.07% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.2%.
The specialty finance company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.87% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 5.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.9%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Goldman Sachs BDC in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.57, indicating a 12.31% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $117.09 million, indicating a 9.94% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Goldman Sachs BDC possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Goldman Sachs BDC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.66. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.83 for its industry.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.