InTest Corporation (INTT) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know
inTest Corporation (INTT - Free Report) closed at $12.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.64% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.2%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 5.47% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.9%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of inTest Corporation in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.13, signifying a 61.76% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $29.3 million, indicating a 9.6% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for inTest Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. inTest Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, inTest Corporation is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.14. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.42, which means inTest Corporation is trading at a discount to the group.
The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.