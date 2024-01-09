We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Main Street Capital (MAIN) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with Main Street Capital (MAIN - Free Report) standing at $43.99, reflecting a +0.59% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.2%.
The investment firm's shares have seen an increase of 3.8% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 5.34% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 2.9%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Main Street Capital in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.99, up 1.02% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $125.06 million, showing a 9.82% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Main Street Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Main Street Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.18. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.83, so one might conclude that Main Street Capital is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.