Alcoa (AA) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
The most recent trading session ended with Alcoa (AA - Free Report) standing at $31.73, reflecting a -1.24% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.2%.
Shares of the bauxite, alumina and aluminum products company have appreciated by 28.42% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Industrial Products sector's gain of 6.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.9%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Alcoa in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 17, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.99, indicating a 41.43% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.61 billion, down 1.84% from the year-ago period.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Alcoa. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 10.32% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Alcoa possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Alcoa is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 46.23. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.26, which means Alcoa is trading at a premium to the group.
We can also see that AA currently has a PEG ratio of 7.82. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Metal Products - Distribution industry stood at 7.82 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Metal Products - Distribution industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, positioning it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.