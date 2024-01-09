Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Jan 9, 2024

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Helen of Troy Ltd.’s ((HELE - Free Report) ) shares surged 4.5% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $2.79, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.76.
  • Shares of Commercial Metals Co. ((CMC - Free Report) ) jumped 7.5% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.63, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43.
  • NVIDIA Corp.’s ((NVDA - Free Report) ) shares climbed 6.4% after the company announced the introduction of three GPU chips GPUs for “local” AI that can run on a PC or laptop from home or an office.
  • Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. ((MRK - Free Report) ) rose 1% after the company decided to acquire cancer-treatment developer Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. ((HARP - Free Report) ) for $23 per share in cash.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) - free report >>

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) - free report >>

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) - free report >>

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) - free report >>

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (HARP) - free report >>

Published in

basic-materials consumer-staples pharmaceuticals semiconductor