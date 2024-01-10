Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. ( TAST Quick Quote TAST - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 preliminary results. The company showcased robust growth in total restaurant sales and comparable restaurant sales for both Burger King and Popeyes during the period. Q4 & 2023 Preliminary Results
Carrols Restaurant (TAST) Reports Solid Q4 Preliminary Results
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 preliminary results. The company showcased robust growth in total restaurant sales and comparable restaurant sales for both Burger King and Popeyes during the period.
Q4 & 2023 Preliminary Results
TAST’s fourth-quarter 2023 preliminary total restaurant sales rose by 5.7% to $470.4 million compared with $445.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Comparable restaurant sales for Burger King increased by 7.2%. Popeyes restaurants also experienced strong growth, with a 7.6% jump in comparable restaurant sales.
The company’s full-year 2023 preliminary total restaurant sales improved 8.4% to $1.88 billion compared with $1.73 billion in 2022. Comparable restaurant sales for Burger King grew by 9.3%. Popeyes restaurants saw a significant increase in comparable restaurant sales, up by 10.1%.
The robust 7.2% growth in comparable restaurant sales for Burger King during the fourth quarter of 2023 can be attributed to a 4.2% increase in average checks and a 2.9% rise in traffic.
Popeyes restaurants maintained strong performance with 7.6% growth in comparable restaurant sales during the fourth quarter. We anticipate ongoing momentum for both brands throughout 2024.
Guidance Update
TAST currently forecasts fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA to surpass or slightly exceed the upper limit of the initial range, which was set at $28 million to $32 million. The favorable outcome is partially attributed to lower-than-anticipated beef costs. For 2023, adjusted EBITDA is projected at the upper end or to slightly surpass the upper end of the previously stated range of $145-$149 million.
The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares of the company have gained 383.3% in the past year compared with the industry's 2.8% growth.
