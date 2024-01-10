We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
First Watch (FWRG) Stock Up on Strong Q4 Preliminary Results
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (FWRG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter and fiscal 2023 preliminary results. Following the preliminary results, the company’s shares increased 2.8% on Jan 8.
First Watch stands out as the undisputed leader in the rapidly expanding Daytime Dining segment. It achieved its target for same restaurant sales and traffic in 2023. The fourth quarter witnessed a sequential improvement in its dining room traffic growth, underscoring exceptional experiences crafted by its dedicated teams for customers on a daily basis.
In 2023, the company experienced an impressive 11% growth in its expanding system compared with 2022, marked by the opening of 51 system-wide restaurants across 19 states. Recognizing franchise acquisitions as a key element of the company’s growth strategy, it has strategically acquired or announced buyout agreements, taking the total to 44 franchise-owned restaurants since May 2023.
FWRG’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 preliminary same restaurant sales indicate 4% growth year over year and 35.2% increase compared with 2019 levels. On the other hand, same-restaurant traffic declined 1.3% in fourth-quarter 2023 but increased 0.2% in fiscal 2023.
Throughout 2023, a total of 51 new restaurants opened within the system, comprising 37 company-owned restaurants and 14 franchise-owned restaurants. However, one company-owned restaurant was closed during this period.
The company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 29% in the past year compared with the industry’s 2.8% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
