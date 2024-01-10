Biotech ETFs Stage Solid Comeback at the Start of 2024

The biotech space staged a strong comeback at the start of 2024, with many stocks and ETFs scaling new one-year highs. The gains are being driven by multibillion-dollar deals, upbeat clinical results and cutting-edge medical advances like CRISPR gene-editing hitting prime-time.
In particular, SPDR S&P Biotech ETF ( XBI Quick Quote XBI - Free Report) , Vaneck Biotech ETF ( BBH Quick Quote BBH - Free Report) , iShares Biotechnology ETF ( IBB Quick Quote IBB - Free Report) , iShares Biotechnology ETF ( IBBQ Quick Quote IBBQ - Free Report) and Virtus Lifesci Biotech Products ETF ( BBP Quick Quote BBP - Free Report) have hit new 52-week highs (read: 5 Top-Ranked ETF Winners of December With More Room for Gains). Series of Deals
Last month, there were four major acquisitions — Bristol Myers Squibb's (
BMY Quick Quote BMY - Free Report) purchase of Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) for $14 billion and Roche's (RHHBY) acquisition of Carmot Therapeutics for $3.1 billion, a significant move in the highly competitive obesity market. Bristol Myers also proposed the $4.1 billion acquisition of RayzeBio (RYZB), while AstraZeneca (AZN) concluded a deal to acquire Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL) for an estimated $1.2 billion. AbbVie (ABBV) executed two large-scale transactions totaling approximately $18.8 billion within a brief period of seven days. This trend of aggressive acquisitions continued into early January. Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ Quick Quote JNJ - Free Report) announced its $2 billion acquisition of Ambrx (AMAM), focusing on cancer treatment, particularly targeted chemotherapy through antibody-drug conjugates. Merck ( MRK Quick Quote MRK - Free Report) followed suit with an $860 million deal for Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP). Meanwhile, Novartis (NVS) clinched a deal with privately held Calypso Biotech, a firm exploring treatments for autoimmune diseases. Regulatory Approvals Win
A flurry of regulatory approvals has been driving biotech stocks higher. Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) achieved a milestone by gaining FDA approval for its groundbreaking CRISPR-based gene-editing drug. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) made significant progress with its non-opioid pain treatment and Moderna (MRNA) soared due to promising results for its Merck-partnered cancer vaccine in melanoma patients (read:
Healthcare ETFs Start 2024 on a Positive Note). Emerging Opportunities in Weight-Loss Drug Treatments
The landscape of obesity treatment is experiencing a significant transformation, characterized by promising developments and lucrative potential.
The new year has been marked by noteworthy advancements from Eli Lilly (LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NVO) in the realm of obesity management. Eli Lilly initiated a direct-to-consumer platform, facilitating connections between patients and independent healthcare providers, while ensuring support and streamlined drug delivery via third-party pharmacies. Novo Nordisk collaborated with Omega Therapeutics (OMGA) to explore novel obesity treatments and partnered with Cellarity, a private firm, to address a specific type of steatohepatitis linked to obesity. ETFs in Focus SPDR S&P Biotech ETF ( XBI Quick Quote XBI - Free Report) SPDR S&P Biotech ETF offers exposure to the biotech corner of the healthcare sector by tracking the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. It holds 124 stocks in its basket with modest exposure across various securities. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has amassed $6.8 billion in its asset base and charges 35 bps in annual fees. It trades in an average daily volume of 11.3 million shares and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold). VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF ( BBH Quick Quote BBH - Free Report) VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF offers exposure to 24 companies involved in the development and production, marketing and sales of drugs based on genetic analysis and diagnostic equipment by tracking the MVIS US Listed Biotech 25 Index. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has amassed $480 million in its asset base and charges 35 bps in fees per year. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a High risk outlook (read: Time to Buy Moderna-Heavy ETFs on Vaccine Optimism?). iShares Biotechnology ETF ( IBB Quick Quote IBB - Free Report) iShares Biotechnology ETF provides exposure to 227 U.S. biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies by tracking the NYSE Biotechnology Index. IBB is the most popular fund in the biotech space, with an AUM of $7.6 billion and an expense ratio of 0.45%. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a High risk outlook. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF ( IBBQ Quick Quote IBBQ - Free Report) Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF follows the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index and holds 226 stocks in its basket. It has been able to manage assets worth $21.2 million and trades in average daily volume of 16,000 shares. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF charges 19 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2. Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF ( BBP Quick Quote BBP - Free Report) Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF follows the LifeSci Biotechnology Products Index, which measures the performance of biotechnology companies with at least one drug therapy approved by the FDA. Holding 57 stocks, Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF has accumulated AUM of $17.4 million and charges 79 bps in fees per year. It trades in a volume of 1,000 shares a day on average and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a High risk outlook.
Image: Bigstock
Biotech ETFs Stage Solid Comeback at the Start of 2024
The biotech space staged a strong comeback at the start of 2024, with many stocks and ETFs scaling new one-year highs. The gains are being driven by multibillion-dollar deals, upbeat clinical results and cutting-edge medical advances like CRISPR gene-editing hitting prime-time.
In particular, SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI - Free Report) , Vaneck Biotech ETF (BBH - Free Report) , iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB - Free Report) , iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ - Free Report) and Virtus Lifesci Biotech Products ETF (BBP - Free Report) have hit new 52-week highs (read: 5 Top-Ranked ETF Winners of December With More Room for Gains).
Series of Deals
Last month, there were four major acquisitions — Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY - Free Report) purchase of Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) for $14 billion and Roche's (RHHBY) acquisition of Carmot Therapeutics for $3.1 billion, a significant move in the highly competitive obesity market. Bristol Myers also proposed the $4.1 billion acquisition of RayzeBio (RYZB), while AstraZeneca (AZN) concluded a deal to acquire Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL) for an estimated $1.2 billion. AbbVie (ABBV) executed two large-scale transactions totaling approximately $18.8 billion within a brief period of seven days.
This trend of aggressive acquisitions continued into early January. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ - Free Report) announced its $2 billion acquisition of Ambrx (AMAM), focusing on cancer treatment, particularly targeted chemotherapy through antibody-drug conjugates. Merck (MRK - Free Report) followed suit with an $860 million deal for Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP). Meanwhile, Novartis (NVS) clinched a deal with privately held Calypso Biotech, a firm exploring treatments for autoimmune diseases.
Regulatory Approvals Win
A flurry of regulatory approvals has been driving biotech stocks higher. Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) achieved a milestone by gaining FDA approval for its groundbreaking CRISPR-based gene-editing drug. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) made significant progress with its non-opioid pain treatment and Moderna (MRNA) soared due to promising results for its Merck-partnered cancer vaccine in melanoma patients (read: Healthcare ETFs Start 2024 on a Positive Note).
Emerging Opportunities in Weight-Loss Drug Treatments
The landscape of obesity treatment is experiencing a significant transformation, characterized by promising developments and lucrative potential.
The new year has been marked by noteworthy advancements from Eli Lilly (LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NVO) in the realm of obesity management. Eli Lilly initiated a direct-to-consumer platform, facilitating connections between patients and independent healthcare providers, while ensuring support and streamlined drug delivery via third-party pharmacies. Novo Nordisk collaborated with Omega Therapeutics (OMGA) to explore novel obesity treatments and partnered with Cellarity, a private firm, to address a specific type of steatohepatitis linked to obesity.
ETFs in Focus
SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI - Free Report)
SPDR S&P Biotech ETF offers exposure to the biotech corner of the healthcare sector by tracking the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. It holds 124 stocks in its basket with modest exposure across various securities. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has amassed $6.8 billion in its asset base and charges 35 bps in annual fees. It trades in an average daily volume of 11.3 million shares and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold).
VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (BBH - Free Report)
VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF offers exposure to 24 companies involved in the development and production, marketing and sales of drugs based on genetic analysis and diagnostic equipment by tracking the MVIS US Listed Biotech 25 Index. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has amassed $480 million in its asset base and charges 35 bps in fees per year. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a High risk outlook (read: Time to Buy Moderna-Heavy ETFs on Vaccine Optimism?).
iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB - Free Report)
iShares Biotechnology ETF provides exposure to 227 U.S. biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies by tracking the NYSE Biotechnology Index. IBB is the most popular fund in the biotech space, with an AUM of $7.6 billion and an expense ratio of 0.45%. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a High risk outlook.
Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ - Free Report)
Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF follows the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index and holds 226 stocks in its basket. It has been able to manage assets worth $21.2 million and trades in average daily volume of 16,000 shares. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF charges 19 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2.
Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF (BBP - Free Report)
Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF follows the LifeSci Biotechnology Products Index, which measures the performance of biotechnology companies with at least one drug therapy approved by the FDA. Holding 57 stocks, Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF has accumulated AUM of $17.4 million and charges 79 bps in fees per year. It trades in a volume of 1,000 shares a day on average and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a High risk outlook.