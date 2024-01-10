We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Stericycle (SRCL) Rises 10% in the Past 3 Months: Here's How
Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL - Free Report) shares have had an impressive run in the past six months. The stock has gained 10.2%, outperforming the 8.7% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 7.4% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
Reasons for the Upside
The services that Stericycle provides usually cannot be delayed and are required on a scheduled basis, allowing the company to achieve a steady flow of revenues. It has strong customer relationships, most of which include long-term contracts ranging from three to five years. This enables it to maintain a revenue retention rate of around 90%. The 2021 acquisition of a Midwest-regulated waste business enhanced the company’s North American customer base.
Stericycle, Inc. Price
Stericycle, Inc. price | Stericycle, Inc. Quote
Stericycle is likely to benefit from ongoing trends such as increasing environmental concerns, rapid industrialization, increase in population and active government measures to reduce illegal dumping.
Stericycle has progressed well with its key objectives of the program, including improving the quality of revenues, driving operational efficiency through work measurement, asset optimization, technology, strategic sourcing, portfolio rationalization through divestitures, debt reduction and leverage improvement, and ERP implementation.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Stericycle currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (hold).
Here are some better-ranked stocks from the broader Business Service sector.
Gartner (IT - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gartner’s 2023 revenues indicates 7.9% growth from the year-ago figure, while earnings are expected to decline 1.9%. The company beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 34.4%.
IT carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadridge’s fiscal 2024 revenues indicates 7.7% growth from the year-ago figure, while earnings are expected to grow 10.1%. The company beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and matched on one instance, the average surprise being 5.4%.
BR currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.