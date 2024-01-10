We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why You Should Add Gol Linhas (GOL) to Your Portfolio
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL - Free Report) has the potential to sustain the momentum in the future. If you have not taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time to do so.
Against this backdrop, let’s look at the factors that make this stock an attractive pick.
What Makes Gol Linhas an Attractive Pick?
An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run on the bourse over the past three months. Shares of GOL have gained 24.6% in the past three months compared with the 15.6% rise of the industry it belongs to.
Solid Rank & VGM Score: Gol Linhas has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a VGM Score of A. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities. Thus, the company seems to be an appropriate investment proposition at the moment.
Northward Estimate Revisions: The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gol Linhas’ first-quarter 2024 earnings has moved up 300% year over year.
Earnings Expectations: Earnings growth and stock price gains often indicate a company’s prospects. For 2024, Gol Linhas’ earnings are expected to grow more than 100% year over year.
Growth Factors: Continued recovery in air-travel demand in Brazil bodes well for Gol Linhas. Strong air-travel demand is likely to aid fourth-quarter results as well. Backed by a continued recovery in leisure travel demand and a rise in international travel, we expect fourth-quarter passenger unit revenues to have improved year over year. Gol Linhas still anticipates capacity to increase 10-15% year over year in 2023.
