First Watch (FWRG) to Expand Presence With Acquisitions

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (FWRG - Free Report) is set to acquire 21 of its franchise restaurants in North Carolina and their development rights for an aggregate of $75 million. The transaction will be on a cash-free, debt-free basis, subject to customary adjustments.
The acquisition of its largest franchisee's restaurants is set to be completed by the end of April. This transaction will bring First Watch's total to 44 franchised restaurants acquired across five accretive acquisitions since May 2023.
The acquisition of the restaurants aligns with First Watch’s long-term growth strategy. The company anticipates these restaurants, serving North Carolina communities for nearly 10 years, will yield average unit volumes and operating profit margins in line with its company-owned restaurants.
Amendment of Existing Credit Agreement
In relation to the above-mentioned acquisition agreement, the company made changes to its existing credit agreement. These amendments include a new $125-million delayed draw term facility, valid for 18 months for permitted franchisee acquisitions and new restaurant construction. There is a replacement revolving credit facility with $125-million commitments (previously $75 million) and a new $100-million term loan A facility, replacing the prior $100-million term loan A facility. All these facilities have substantially similar terms and a new maturity date set five years following the closing date.
The amended credit agreement enhances the company's financial flexibility. Upon the completion of the franchisee restaurant acquisition, the company plans to utilize the new delayed draw facility. The company is committed to maintaining a conservative balance sheet and leverage profile.
Focus on Restaurant Development
Shares of FWRG have risen 29% in the past year compared with the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry’s growth of 2.8%. The company has been benefiting from accretive acquisitions, expansion efforts and traffic growth. Also, its focus on the pricing structure bodes well.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
As of Dec 31, 2023, First Watch operated a total of 524 system-wide restaurants. This comprised 425 company-owned restaurants and 99 franchise-owned restaurants, spanning across 29 states.
In 2023, the company opened 51 new restaurants system-wide. This includes 37 company-owned restaurants and 14 franchise-owned restaurants. One company-owned restaurant was closed during the same period.
