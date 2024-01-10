We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $8.93, indicating a +0.45% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.09%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.68% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 2.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Nu Holdings Ltd. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.08, indicating a 166.67% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.39 billion, reflecting a 64.75% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.84% higher. As of now, Nu Holdings Ltd. holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.42. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.44 of its industry.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, finds itself in the top 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
