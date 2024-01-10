Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) Q3 Earnings

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) reported $18.56 billion in revenue for the quarter ended November 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.2%. EPS of $0.79 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.27 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66, the EPS surprise was +19.70%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Albertsons Companies, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same - Store Sales (Identical sales): 2.9% compared to the 1.1% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Number of stores at end of quarter: 2,271 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,272.
  • Total Square Footage - Retail Square Feet: 112.9 million compared to the 112.9 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Fuel: $1.05 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.8%.
Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

