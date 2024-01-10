We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Brian's Big Idea on Biotech
This week Brian’s big idea is to handle the Wolverines from “That State Up North” winning the college football national championship. As we know, Brian is a big fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and while he congratulated the team and its fans on their big win last night he knows that it might cause depression for his fellow Buckeye fans.
Drugs are not the answer when trying to change a persons mode or feelings, and to that extent there is help out there. Some of that help is coming in the form of legal drugs to help reduce the use of illegal drugs like cocaine. Omeros (OMER - Free Report) has a drug in the pipeline that will limit the impact that cocaine has on your system.
The FDA has approved for medications for the treatment of alcohol dependence, and the thinking is that the drug that OMER is working on will also get approved down the line.
Cybin (CYBN - Free Report) has a psychedelic therapy that treats all sorts of addictions. The approval process for this treatment is a long one, but the field has some promising spokespeople like former Heavyweight Boxing Champion Mike Tyson.
Brian notes that he met with the CEO of Cybin (CYBN - Free Report) at a conference in Miami not too long ago. When asking about side affects, the answer he got stuck with him for a long time. The CEO said that patients have responded that there is an “afterglow” have come out of the experience. There are several examples of people using psychedelics to treat all sorts addictions and results are impressive.
Brian also highlights the recent move in Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN - Free Report) . The company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) that has seen a big run over the last few months.
When looking at the Biotech space, Brian notes that things have been heating up of late with several M&A deals. The biotech space is a difficult one to get your arms around and to that end, Zacks offers a service called Healthcare Innovators which is run by Kevin Cook.
Kevin looks for the best opportunities in the healthcare sector and leverages the Zacks Rank to provide investors with timely information and the great stock picks as well. The service allows Kevin to both buy and hold selected healthcare stocks as well as trade within the portfolio.