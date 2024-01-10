Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 10th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM - Free Report) is a lithium chemicals products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW - Free Report) is a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW - Free Report) is a home improvement retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 60 days.

