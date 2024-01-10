We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Healthcare ETF (XLV) Hit a 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 15.5% from its 52-week low price of $122.59/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
XLV in Focus
The underlying Health Care Select Sector Index includes companies from the following industries: pharmaceuticals; health care providers & services; health care equipment & supplies; biotechnology; life sciences tools & services; and health care technology. It charges 10 bps in annual fees.
Why the Move?
The healthcare sector has been an area to watch lately, with the stocks staging a strong comeback at the start of 2024. The gains are driven by multibillion-dollar deals, upbeat clinical results and cutting-edge medical advances like CRISPR gene-editing hitting prime-time.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, XLV has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook, suggesting that the outperformance could continue in the months ahead.