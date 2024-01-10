Petrobras (PBR) Tenders New Software, Data and IT Services

Petrobras ( PBR Quick Quote PBR - Free Report) , the Brazilian state-run oil and gas giant, recently initiated multiple tenders to procure cutting-edge software, data solutions and IT services in a bold move toward technological advancement. These strategic activities underscore Petrobras' commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation within the oil and gas sector. Petrobras Ventures into the Cloud: NFS-e System Tender
Petrobras is on the hunt for a state-of-the-art, cloud-based electronic invoice system (NFS-e), as part of a national contract aimed at optimizing its operations across Brazil. The selected system is expected to cover installation, setup, customization and support services. A key requirement is the seamless integration with SAP's ERP S/4 HANA, Petrobras' core management system.
The chosen vendor will not only have to meet the existing compatibility standards but also be prepared for potential ERP updates. The deadline for submitting bids for this groundbreaking project is Jan 29.
Data Quality Expansion: Informatica's Role
In a parallel move, Petrobras is expanding its licensing for Data Quality software, a robust platform developed by Informatica. This software serves as Petrobras' standard for data profiling, creation and monitoring of data quality rules. The expansion is not just about increasing capacity but also about hiring additional connectors for incorporating emerging technologies not covered by the current license.
Furthermore, all software licenses must align with the compatibility requirements of the open-source Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.8 operating system. The selected vendor is also expected to provide a three-year subscription for software usage. The deadline for bids in this category is Jan 23.
Plume Generation for Enhanced Safety
In a bid to enhance safety measures, Petrobras is seeking subscription-based software for the creation of plumes and the allocation of fire, gas and temperature detectors. This critical system ensures a swift and effective response to potential hazards, reinforcing Petrobras' commitment to employee safety and operational excellence. The deadline for submitting bids for this tender is Jan 15.
Conclusion
Petrobras' recent activities in procuring cutting-edge software, expanding data solutions, and prioritizing safety through plume generation underscore its commitment to technological advancement. As the oil and gas industry becomes increasingly reliant on innovative solutions, Petrobras' strategic tenders position it as a leader in embracing and implementing the latest technologies. The deadlines for these tenders are fast approaching, making this an opportune moment for technology providers to showcase their capabilities and contribute to PBR's journey toward operational excellence.
Zacks Rank
Currently, PBR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the
energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Oceaneering International, Inc. ( OII Quick Quote OII - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and The Williams Companies ( WMB Quick Quote WMB - Free Report) and Murphy USA Inc. ( MUSA Quick Quote MUSA - Free Report) , both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
Oceaneering International is worth $2.06 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 13.6%.
The company provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing and entertainment industries worldwide.
The Williams Companies is valued at $43.37 billion. The company currently pays a dividend of $1.79 per share, or 5.02%, on an annual basis.
WMB, the U.S.-based energy infrastructure company, operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments.
MUSA is worth $8.01 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 42.1%.
MUSA is involved in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail gasoline stores, principally in the Southeast, Southwest and Midwest United States.
Image: Shutterstock
