Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jan 10, 2024

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Unity Software Inc. ((U - Free Report) )    tumbled 8% after the company said that it would be slashing 1,800 jobs or nearly 25% of its workforce as part of its restructuring efforts.
  • Juniper Networks, Inc.’s ((JNPR - Free Report) ) shares surged 21.8% on reports that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company ((HPE - Free Report) ) was nearing a deal to buy the hardware company.
  • Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. ((AYI - Free Report) ) soared 11.5% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $3.72 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.09 per share.
  • Neogen Corporation’s ((NEOG - Free Report) ) shares plummeted 8.4% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.11 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) - free report >>

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) - free report >>

Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) - free report >>

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) - free report >>

Unity Software Inc. (U) - free report >>

Published in

computers construction medical tech-stocks